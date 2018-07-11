Bursa rebounds at mid-morning

On the broader market, sentiment remained unfavourable with losers outpacing gainers 447 to 160, while 285 counters were unchanged, 977 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning with the benchmark index rebounding from earlier losses, while supported by gains in heavyweights led by Maxis and Tenaga.

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.78 of-a-point better at 1,687.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,687.13 and after opening 4.08 points lower at 1,683.05 at 9 am today.

Contributing 2.941 points to the composite index, Maxis and Tenaga rose 11 sen and 14 sen to RM5.51 and RM14.56 respectively.

The local market declined in early trading as trade concerns returned to focus, but recovered after two hours.

Bursa Malaysia also bucked the regional trend with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 1.38 per cent to 21,891.20, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng giving up 1.57 per cent for 28,232.92, Singapore’s Straits Times falling 1.24 per cent to 3,234.14 and South Korea’s Kospi easing 0.72 per cent to 2,277.68.

On the broader market, sentiment remained unfavourable with losers outpacing gainers 447 to 160, while 285 counters were unchanged, 977 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 847.52 million units valued at RM585.02 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank advanced 12 sen to RM22.66 and CIMB added one sen to RM5.36, while Maybank was flat at RM9.14, but Petronas Chemicals shed three sen to RM8.51.

Among actives, Sapura Energy and Diversified Gateway slipped one sen each to 59.5 sen and 7.5 sen respectively, while Nova MSC shed half-a-sen to 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 26.16 points to 11,882.02, the FBM70 lost 126.34 points to 14,385.57 and the FBMT100 Index eased 21.35 points to 11,690.67.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 44.88 points lower at 12,011.64 and the FBM Ace Index declined 75.74 points to 5,219.87.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index shed 4.05 points to 3,146.57, the Plantation Index eased 12 points to 7,500.3, but the Finance Index edged up 15.54 points to 16,537.01. — Bernama