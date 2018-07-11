Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac turn on the romance in ‘Life Itself’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Amazon Studios’ upcoming romantic drama ‘Life Itself’ that stars Olivia Wilde, Oscar Isaac, Annette Bening, and Antonio Banderas.

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for Dan Fogelman’s upcoming romantic drama Life Itself.

The film tells the tale of New York Couple Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac as they go from college sweethearts to newlyweds and later on to new parents.

Also starring in the film are Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner, and Mandy Patinkin.

The synopsis of the film reads: “As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself. Director and writer Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga that celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humour, poignancy and love.”

Life Itself is set for release on September 21. Watch the heart-warming clip below: