IGP says ‘disappointed’ name linked to MIC polls controversy

A WhatsApp screenshot has been circulating around depicting a conversation between a complainant and Fuzi next to a picture of Vigneswaran.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today denied receiving any WhatsApp complaints from MIC members over allegations that the party presidential hopeful Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran had threatened others leaders for support.

Speaking to a press conference at a blood donation drive in conjunction with Police Appreciation Day, Fuzi said as a police officer he must remain neutral, professional and behave in a non-partisan manner.

“I am not certain about what is going on (with the MIC party elections) but I am disappointed that my name has been tied to the MIC elections. Anything that links me to the WhatsApp post is fake.

“I cannot be involved. (As a police officer) I must be neutral, behaving in a professional non-partisan manner unless the issue involves criminal activities,” Fuzi explained.

A WhatsApp screenshot has been circulating depicting a conversation between a complainant and Fuzi next to a picture of Vigneswaran accusing the latter of threatening MIC leaders to obtain support for his presidential candidacy.

The WhatsApp complaint reads: “Good morning Tan Sri, I am xxxxxxxx, representing a large number of MIC division chiefs and we want to report that Datuk Seri Vigneswaran had forced division and branch chiefs to sign his nomination form for the MIC presidency.

“Many fear lodging a report because he would use his brother Saroga Balan who is a gangster and is now living in Subang Jaya to threaten us. We need your help Tan Sri.”

The fake account signed off with an “F. Harun” who had replied: “Yes I was told of the matter by my officers and the developments in the MIC elections and we are conducting an investigation. PDRM is always transparent.”