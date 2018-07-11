PKR’s Johari confirms ‘shortlisted’ as Dewan Rakyat Speaker

— Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul confirmed today that he has been shortlisted as a candidate for the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s post. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul confirmed today that he has been shortlisted as a candidate for the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s post, saying he was informed about it last night.

The PKR politician also confirmed that he will have to vacate his Gurun state seat in Kedah should he be appointed as Speaker. Under Article 57(4) of the Federal Constitution, a state assemblyman who is elected Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat must ‘resign from the assembly before exercising the functions of his office.’

Johari is also Gurun state assemblyman.

“Yes, I have been informed by the leadership about it. I have been shortlisted. I believe there are a few more candidates,” Johari told Malay Mail when contacted.

“If I am selected, I will have to vacate the [Gurun] seat, yes. But we will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he added.

It is understood that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make the announcement on the Speaker’s post later today.

Johari is a three-term PKR federal lawmaker, and is also the party chief whip.

In a statement today, lawyer and PKR vice-president N. Surendran criticised Johari’s selection, saying that it will trigger an unnecessary by-election and public costs.

He pointed out that Article 57(4) of the Federal Constitution stipulates that Johari must resign as state assemblymen before he can be Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“A by-election is no small matter; it will be held at heavy cost to the public. Further, it will be grossly unfair to the voters of Gurun, who have just gone to the polls and elected their state representative.

“Triggering a by-election is quite unnecessary, as there are many other qualified candidates who can instead be nominated for the job of Speaker by Pakatan Harapan,” Surendran said,

“Further, although PH had formed the Kedah state government, the state assembly is already deadlocked with 18 PH against 18 Pas and Umno representatives. Plunging into an avoidable by-election in Gurun would be a risky and unwise move by PH, given the already precarious balance of power,” he added.