Camila Cabello channels Havana for debut L’Oreal makeup collaboration

Camila Cabello arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 11 — Camila Cabello is honouring her hometown of Havana once again: Not through song this time — but with a makeup collection for L’Oreal Paris.

The singer and songwriter has joined forces with the cosmetics giant to create a limited-edition, 14-piece “Havana” makeup series spanning products for eyes, lips and face. The collection, which draws on natural-looking, universally-appealing shades, includes a bronzer, an eyeliner, and a liquid brow filler, lip gloss and eyeshadow all available in multiple shades. It will launch later this month.

“I am extremely proud and excited about the Havana collection,” said Cabello in a statement. “I wanted to create products that not only I would personally wear, but that would work well across various skin tones. For me, looking and feeling my best helps fuel my confidence and I hope to inspire other people to feel the same.”

Cabello, who shot to fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony but has since seen huge success as a solo artist, was first named as a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson in July last year. In January, she landed a starring role in the brand’s new Elvive Hair Care “Comeback” campaign. She has also participated in the group’s annual “Women of Worth” celebration.

The “Havana” makeup collection will launch on July 15 at Ulta.com, before rolling out globally and at drugstores in the US from August. — AFP-Relaxnews