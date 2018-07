Bursa Malaysia said the PDT will be enabled on Thursday (May 21) at 8.30am. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bursa Malaysia has suspended the proprietary day trading (PDT) for CW Hang Seng Index (MACQ).

The regulator said the suspension was for the the rest of the day as the daily short selling trade limit had reached three per cent of the issued number of shares of the said securities.

The PDT will be enabled on Thursday (July 12) at 8.30am, it said. — Bernama