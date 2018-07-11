Deputy education minister pledges no more delay in Tamil school construction

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said she will give the matter her full attention in order to resolve it as soon as possible. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching sought to assure the school population of SJK(T) Ladang Blue Valley in Cameron Highlands that she is looking into the two-year delay in its construction.

In a statement today, Teo thanked the school directors for highlighting the construction delay which was supposed to have been completed in 2016.

She said that the school construction has been not been completed due to pending pipeworks, which require additional funds.

“My office will give full attention to this matter so that the issue can be resolved immediately,” she said.

“The Pakatan Harapan government will continue to stress its commitment to give priority to education regardless of race or religion,” she added.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik previously said that his Ministry is aware of delays in the construction of new schools and that it is taking the matter seriously.