Noah Cyrus announces debut tour of North America

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Miley Cyrus’ kid sister, Noah Cyrus, is set to embark on her first ever headlining tour, dubbed the “Good Cry Tour”, taking in various North American cities this fall.

The shows kick off in September. “I’ve been waiting for such a long time to travel and see my fans who have been supporting me the last couple of years,” Cyrus said in a statement.

The rising pop star launched her music career in 2016 with the single, Make Me (Cry). She has also collaborated with artists including XXXTentacion, MAX, Marshmello, Alan Walker and MØ.

