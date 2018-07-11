Dr M defends remark on Zakir Naik, says to prevent ‘unnecessary victimisation’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government has not made a decision on controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Putrajaya has not made a decision yet on whether or not to deport controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik home to India, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said the government will look closely into the issues surrounding the popular Mumbai-born televangelist and will not bow so readily to pressure from groups calling for him to be deported, Harian Metro reported today.

“Rather we need to consider all the elements involved before we provide feedback on all the urgings made against him.

If not it would result in unnecessary victimisation,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying by the Malay daily.

Prior to Dr Mahathir’s statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said no action will be taken against Dr Zakir to send him back to India.

The televangelist has not set foot in his home country since 2016, where he is wanted on charges of promoting terrorism activities.

Dr Zakir has permanent residency in Malaysia.