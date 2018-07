People clear debris caused by torrential rain at Aki ward in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 11 — The toll in record rains that have devastated parts of Japan has risen to 179, the government’s top spokesman said this morning.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing after floods and landslides caused by the rains, and local media said several dozen people were still missing in Japan’s deadliest weather-related disaster in over three decades. — AFP