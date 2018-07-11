Jamal Yunos pleads guilty to smashing beers in front of Selangor secretariat

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos smiles for the press as he is escorted out by police outside the Shah Alam Court, July 11 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 11 — Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos today pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance with a beer-smashing stunt at the Selangor state secretariat building last year.

At the Magistrates’ Court, Jamal said he understood the charge under Section 290 of the Penal Code, when it was read to him and said “yes” when asked if he admitted to committing the offence on October 5, 2017.

Previously on May 25, he claimed trial when the charge was read to him at a specialist hospital in Ampang, where he was seeking treatment for back pain, in front of the same Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin.

Jamal fled police custody then, before the RM3,000 bail was paid.

