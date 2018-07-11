Musa Aman on Bukit Aman’s wanted list

Former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman is on the police's wanted list. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bukit Aman has put former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman on its wanted list, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed today.

But the Inspector-General of Police said he won’t be sending a police team abroad to search for the fugitive Umno leader who has issued statements through a lawyer indicating he is in the United Kingdom seeking medical treatment.

“Yes [he is a wanted man],” Fuzi told reporters here.

“We have alerted the respective authorities including our friends in the United Kingdom. We are waiting for him to come home. We are confident of him returning soon.

“There’s no need to send a team to take his statement where he is right now,” he added.

MORE TO COME