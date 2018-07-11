Charlie Puth shares the video for his latest single ‘The Way I Am’

Charlie Puth in his latest music video ‘The Way I Am’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — In his latest music video, the American musician is seen sitting alone amid the hustle and bustle of a house party.

Fitting in isn’t always easy — an awkwardness and anxiety that the young American musician, Charlie Puth, appears to acknowledge in the video for his single, The Way I Am.

Fans see the singer sitting all alone at a house party, moving from room to room as an outsider to the bustling festivities. He may not be lonely for long, however, as he locks gaze with a girl ...

The Way I Am is taken from Charlie Puth’s second album, Voicenotes, released in May. This latest single follows previously released tracks Attention, How Long, Done for Me and Change. — AFP-Relaxnews