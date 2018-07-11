Chris becomes second hurricane of Atlantic season

People wade through the water in the flooded Moscu neighbourhood, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on July 10, 2018. — AFP pic

MIAMI, July 11 — Tropical Storm Chris surged yesterday into hurricane strength as it churned away from the US East coast and became the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, forecasters said.

Chris, a Category One hurricane, packed maximum sustained winds of 140kph and was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

It was headed northeast away from the United States, with “some additional strengthening” forecast last night and this morning, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned.

It cautioned that swells generated by Chris “could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the coast of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

On Friday, Beryl became the first hurricane of this Atlantic season before weakening. Remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl continued to be a rainmaker in the Caribbean, affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti as well as Western Cuba, the NHC said.

Last year was especially devastating with hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria tearing deadly paths through the Caribbean and southeastern United States. — AFP