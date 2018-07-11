IGP: Jho Low left Macau, destination unknown

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said received an email from Macau police on July 9 informing him of the latest development regarding Jho Low. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has left Macau for an unknown destination, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said he received an email from Macau police on July 9 informing him of the latest development.

“We received an email from Macau two days ago. The email states that Jho Low has left Macau for an unknown destination.

“They did not mention the date he left and our Immigration Director said they believe he has multiple passports or passes,” he told reporters here.

He said Malaysian police have yet to verify the information, but added this would make tracking down the Penang-born tougher.

“We also don’t want to talk too much as it could complicate matters,” he added.

Last month, Fuzi said Bukit Aman had requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Low, adding that it was sufficient to track down the 36-year-old who is wanted in both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate investigations into the multi-billion ringgit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal that has seen former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption.

At that time, the Low was believed to have been staying in Hong Kong for months in an upscale apartment together with his friends and family, according to news reports by the South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong daily subsequently reported that Low left for Macau last week, and suggested that he may have applied for asylum there.

Malaysia has no extradition treaty with Macau.