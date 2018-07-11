Eleven hoisted from Alaska plane crash

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter comes in for a landing to transport rescuers back to base after a day of assessing a historic aircraft crash site at Colony Glacier, Alaska, in this June 24, 2013 handout. – Reuters pic

KETCHIKAN, July 11 — A plane carrying 11 people crashed yesterday on a mountainside in Alaska, officials and rescuers said, but there were no deaths.

“It was reported that 11 people from the plane crash are alive, but have injuries,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement following the incident near the southeasternmost city of Ketchikan.

The De Havilland DHC-3T Turbo Otter floatplane was carrying 10 passengers and a pilot, according to CBS-affiliated TV station KTVA, citing rescuers.

The channel said 10 people were injured as it hit the side of Mount Jumbo at a height of around 600m, and were all in a stable condition.

Authorities say the pilot radioed shortly before 9am and the Coast Guard dispatched two helicopter crews to the area, around 65km southwest of Ketchikan.

All 11 people rescued were hoisted from the crash site and taken to a staging area to be moved to the city for medical treatment. — AFP