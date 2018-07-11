Nishikori is bidding to become the first Japanese man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon since 1933. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 — Wimbledon men’s quarter-finals — five facts:

Rivals reunited

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who boast 13 Wimbledon titles between them, are in the last-eight of a major together for the first time since Roland Garros in 2015. If they see off Nishikori, Kevin Anderson and Juan Martin del Potro respectively, it will be the first time that all three have reached the semi-finals at the same major since 2012 Roland Garros.

Federer, Nadal looking good

Federer and Nadal have shared the last six Grand Slam titles between them, and both enter the quarter-finals in impressive form, dropping just 36 games in their first four rounds.

For top seed Federer, it is the fourth-lowest number of games he has dropped in a Wimbledon campaign through to the last-eight while Nadal, in his first Wimbledon quarter-final in seven years, has never dropped so few games in reaching the quarter-finals.

Five defy age barrier

Five players aged 30 or over have reached the quarter-finals this year — equalling the Open Era record for most 30-somethings through to the last-eight at a Grand Slam.

Federer sets record straight

If he wins in straight sets today, Federer will have won 35 consecutive sets at Wimbledon and will break the record for longest streak of consecutive sets won at the All England Club.

Nishikori eyes ending 85-year drought

Kei Nishikori, who faces three-time champion Novak Djokovic, is bidding to become the first Japanese man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon since Jiro Satoh in 1933. — AFP