Ex-lawyer gets nine years’ jail for CBT

A former lawyer was sentenced to nine years’ jail for criminal breach of trust. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A former lawyer was sentenced to nine years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for criminal breach of trust involving the purchase of a house.

Judge Azman Ahmad sentenced Yap Ooi Lye, 38, after the accused changed her plea to guilty on the re-mention of the case today.

The court ordered the accused to serve the sentence from the date of arrest on April 7, last year.

The woman admitted to criminal breach of trust on a stakeholder sum totalling RM59,550.71, paid by Hong Leong Islamic Bank, which is money from a house loan by Mohamed Burkhannuden Jafarullah, 45, for the purpose of purchasing a unit at Blok B-3A-19, Mutiara Magna, No 2 Jalan Metro 1, Metro Prima, here.

The RM59,550.71 was supposed to be handed over to Nordin Md Noh, 59, and Natinah Mohamed Shaari, 49.

She committed the offence at Messrs Jenny Yap & Associates at Jalan Metro Perdana 8, Taman Usahawan Kepong here between Nov 10, 2014 and Jan 17, 2017.

Deputy public prosecutor, Norashikin Ibrahim prosecuted while Yap was represented by lawyer PG Cyril. — Bernama