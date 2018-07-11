Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James to launch eyewear collection

Reese Witherspoon, founder of lifestyle brand Draper James. — Picture courtesy of Anne Menke

NEW YORK, July 11 — Reese Witherspoon is making a move on the eyewear industry.

The Hollywood star’s Southern-inspired lifestyle brand, Draper James, has entered into a global licensing agreement with Altair Eyewear Inc for the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical eyewear for the brand. The debut collection is set to launch in March of next year, and will draw on Draper James’ signature feminine and approachable aesthetic.

“I am thrilled that Draper James is partnering with Altair Eyewear Inc, a leading expert in optical eyewear, to create a new line of glasses,” said Witherspoon in a statement. “As a lifestyle brand, I feel it’s important to continue to add new categories that meet the everyday needs of our customers both in style and function.”

“We look forward to partnering with Draper James and Reese Witherspoon on expressive optical eyewear collections that complement the brand’s lifestyle and extend the current assortment into an exciting new category and market,” added Nicola Zotta, President and CEO of Altair’s parent company Marchon Eyewear, Inc

The move is the latest collaborative addition to Draper James’ growing product portfolio, which spans ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, and home accents, all designed in-house. Since founding the brand, named after her grandparents, in 2015, Creative Director Witherspoon has teamed up with partners including the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and plus-size retailer Eloquii on special projects. — AFP-Relaxnews