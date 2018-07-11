Microsoft presents its portable and affordable Surface Go tablet

The Microsoft Surface Go. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 — Microsoft has unveiled its latest tablet, the Surface Go, a 10-inch device selling from just US$399 (RM1606.97) and billed as an alternative to Apple’s iPad or even one of the Chromebook computers aimed at students.

In any case, the Go is the most affordable tablet in Microsoft’s Surface range.

The Surface Go has a 10-inch PixelSense screen (1800 x 1200 pixels) with a 3:2 aspect ratio, echoing the format of school textbooks when used in portrait mode. This is supposedly the most comfortable format for users, whether studying, working or watching Netflix.

The tablet runs Windows 10 S, a pared-down version of the Windows 10 Pro operating system, to which users can upgrade if they wish.

On the hardware side, in its most basic version, the tablet has an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor and 4GB RAM. The Surface Go will be available with a minimum of 64GB storage, which can be boosted via the built-in MicroSD memory card slot. Microsoft promises nine hours of battery life from its latest tablet.

The Surface Go is available to preorder from yesterday in 25 countries, including the USA and France, with the first shipments due early in August. The tablet is expected to land in China and various other Asian countries this fall. Arriving first of all as a WiFi-only model, an LTE (4G) version is expected to follow by the end of the year.

Various optional accessories — such as a keyboard and the Surface Pen stylus — can also transform the Surface Go from a simple tablet into a veritable portable touchscreen PC. — AFP-Relaxnews