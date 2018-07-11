Nissan makes a U-turn on GT-R50 availability

Nissan/Italdesign GT-R50. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 11 — After unveiling the GT-R50 last week as a combined one-off anniversary celebration model between Nissan and Italdesign, the two companies have now announced that this incredible car will be going into production after all.

So, if it caught your eye last week and you were disappointed at not being able to get your hands on one you will now be able to. Although, you’ll have to be quick and you’re going to need pretty deep pockets to afford one.

It’s obviously good news the GT-R50 won’t be a factory one-off after all, but the bad news is there are only going to be 50 of them produced, and even then it seems to depend on the car being well received by the public during its upcoming debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

But if you thought that the GT-R50 would be only a little more expensive than a current top-line GT-R Nismo you’re going to be in for a shock.

While a 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo currently starts from US$177,185 (RM713,612.59), the GT-R50 is expected to cost from €900,000 (RM4,253,462.89), or US$1,060,000. It’s obviously an awful lot of car, but that’s a staggering amount of money when the McLaren Senna could be had for just under the US$1 million mark.

The GT-R50 is very exclusive though, and that’s because it has been built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GT-R and of the design house Italdesign. The styling is very different from a current GT-R, and each of the 50 will be customized to the buyer’s individual taste.

On top of that, the Nissan/Italdesign collaboration will also feature forged internals, race car turbochargers, and upgraded suspension and brakes to make sure this 710-horsepower take on the GT-R is the best performing version ever to come directly from Nissan.

But as Nissan has already stressed this is definitely not a glimpse of a next-generation GT-R; this model’s position as the highest performance GT-R to come from the factory might not last for too long into the future. — AFP-Relaxnews