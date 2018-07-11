Dr M on his love for Dr Siti Hasmah and the craziest thing he has ever done

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali wave during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has revealed what many people have suspected all along — that her husband Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a workaholic.

Queried what was her husband’s “weakness” in a light-hearted interview in an Astro-produced programme in conjunction with Dr Mahathir’s 93rd birthday today, Dr Siti Hasmah straightaway knew the answer.

“That would be his work, everyday it’s all about work that he often forgets about me at home... but that is his duty so I must accept it.

“This is something we sacrifice to allow him to carry out his duties and responsibilities towards the nation and the people,” she said in the interview carried out by Kashika Selvam, one of the teen stars from Astro’s Ceria Popstar programme.

When the 10-year-old asked him what he liked best about Dr Siti Hasmah, the prime minister said that was a tough question to answer.

But he eventually said this of his wife: “...The best thing is she never disturbs me, even though I am always away, always at work, do not spend enough time with family and kids, she never complains.

Dr Mahathir was also probed on what was the craziest thing that he had ever done.

“Marrying me!”, said Dr Siti Hasmah as both of them burst out laughing.

The close bond between the couple was also evident when Dr Mahathir said he preferred his wife to be by his side wherever he went.

“If possible no matter where I go, Tun Siti needs to be by my side,” he said.

The icing on the cake came when Kashika persuaded Dr Siti Hasmah to give her husband a kiss.

An initially shy Dr Mahathir relented as he accepted a peck on the cheek from his beloved wife. — Bernama