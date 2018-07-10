MIC man on DBKL advisory board quits

Khalid Abdul Samad said he received Datuk S. Rajah’s resignation letter on July 5. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A member of Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) advisory board from MIC has resigned, the Federal Territories minister announced today.

Khalid Abdul Samad said he received Datuk S. Rajah’s resignation letter on July 5.

“I congratulate him for resigning after Barisan Nasional (BN) lost power. This is the correct and honourable position,” Khalid said in a statement.

Khalid previously called for the resignation of eight DBKL advisory board members who were appointed by the previous BN administration, saying Kuala Lumpur MPs should sit on the board instead.

All 11 MPs in the capital city are from Pakatan Harapan (PH).