Police: Parents remanded over death of 10-year-old son in Kuantan

The death of the 10-year-old boy yesterday was caused by bleeding in the oesophagus, police said. — Reuters

KUANTAN, July 10 — The death of a 10-year-old boy, believed to have been abused by his mother, at Taman Permatang Badak Maju, Permatang Badak here, yesterday was caused by bleeding in the oesophagus.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Othman Nayan said a post-mortem at 10am today found that the condition was likely to have been caused by ruptured blood vessels or ulceration of the oesophagus.

“This is possibly due to stress or blunt force trauma, besides there are a lot of old scars and new wounds on the head and all over the victim’s body which is likely caused by abuse,” he told reporters here today.

According to him, physical examination found many bruises on the ankle, back, waist, buttocks, the left elbow, below the right armpit and burns on the victim’s private parts.

“The victim, a fourth year student at Sekolah Chung Ching Tanah Putih, is the first child of two siblings, the second is eight years old,” he said.

Othman said the victim’s 30-year-old father worked part-time as a used car salesman besides being a Grab driver, while the victim’s mother was also babysitting three other children in her house.

He added that the victim’s parents have been remanded until July 16 starting yesterday, and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which upon conviction would be punished with death.

The body of the child was claimed by his family at 3.40pm today for burial. — Bernama