Nawawi to resign as KTMB chairman

Nawawi said he was resigning to make way for the appointment of a new chairman by the Pakatan Harapan government.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Datuk Nawawi Ahmad has announced that he will resign as chairman of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) by the end of this month.

He said his appointment was in accordance with the political policy of the previous government led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Let me make way for the government under Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) to appoint someone who can lead KTMB,” he said at the KTMB Aidilfitri celebrations here today.

He said his tenure was due to end in February 2020 after his service was extended for six years from February 2014. — Bernama