AirAsia moves Melbourne service to Avalon Airport

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — AirAsia today confirmed its change of destination airport at Melbourne, Australia — from Tullamarine Airport to Avalon Airport — from December 5 this year, effectively launching the first ever services from Victoria’s second international airport.

In a statement today, AirAsia said the flights will get visitors closer to one of Australia’s top tourism drawcards, the Great Ocean Road, while continuing to provide convenient and affordable access to downtown Melbourne.

“As the flagship carrier to launch international services from Avalon Airport, this is a game changer for consumers, for tourism and for the industry.

“We’re confident that our value fares to and from Melbourne will prove popular with Australians wanting to fly to KL or connect to our global network of 130 popular leisure destinations, and ASEAN countries will benefit from consistently affordable and convenient access to Victoria,” said AirAsia X Malaysia chief executive officer, Benyamin Ismail.

Meanwhile, Avalon Airport chief executive officer Justin Giddings said, “The new international terminal construction is underway. At almost 9000sqm, it will house state of the art facilities with innovations in customs equipment and processes, as well as a fantastic choice of duty-free shopping and food and beverage options.

“We can’t wait to welcome AirAsia as our first international tenant as well as guests from Malaysia and around the world to our new international terminal,” he said.

A special promotion to Melbourne with all-in fares from as low as RM199 one-way is available on airasia.com from now until July 15, for travel from December 5, 2018 to August 13, 2019.

Guests who have booked to travel during the eligible dates will be contacted by the airline and provided with their new travel details. — Bernama