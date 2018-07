Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Champions League in Kiev May 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 10 — Real Madrid today announced the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy’s Juventus, with the Portuguese superstar saying the time had come “for a new stage” in his life.

“Today Real Madrid wants to give thanks to a player who has demonstrated he is the best in the world and who marked one of the most brilliant periods in the history of our club and world football,” the club said in a statement. — AFP