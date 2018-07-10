JDT win fifth straight Super League title

JDT players pose for a group photo after defeating Perak 2-1 and subsequently winning the Malaysian Super League title for the fifth time, at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh July 10, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) came from behind to wrap up their fifth consecutive Malaysian Super League title with a 2-1 win against Perak.

Raul Marcos Longhi Aizpun’s side picked up the much needed win at Perak Stadium here to become the champion with four more games to spare.

They had trailed through Perak forward Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan’s goal in the 72nd minute.

But, Muhammad Safawi Rasid who came from the bench drives in a wonderful free kick to captain Hariss Harun who headed the ball into goal two minutes later.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrates scoring the goal against Perak at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh July 10, 2018.

Safawi gain became the hero when he scored the winning goal via a header at the 83rd minute, which earned them the victory.

It is the fifth title in a row for the Southern Tiger since the club change its name from Johor FC to JDT in 2013.

JDT is expected to lift the title at the last match against Kuala Lumpur at their home in Larkin, Johor on July 27.