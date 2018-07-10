Immigration Dept: Pandan essence among alleged master passport forger’s tools

Among the items seized yesterday were the pandan food essence believed to erase original stamps or printed information in passports and red and green food colouring.

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) has crippled the ‘Wak Jam’ Indonesian syndicate involved in falsifying passports from various countries, after detaining a 58-year-old man believed to be the mastermind, in Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya, yesterday

The suspect, who had a Malaysian permanent resident card (MyPR), used food flavouring and dyeing ingredients and was skilled in modifying and altering passports and documents, especially those from Indonesia, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, at a press conference here, today.

Among the items seized yesterday were the pandan food essence believed to erase original stamps or printed information in passports and red and green food colouring. Other items included passports, travel permits and visitor passes from countries in the region, mobile phones and equipment to make the fake documents, he said.

The suspect, he said had the skills to change the photograph and biodata of the original passport owner to suit the needs of the new owner.

Mustafar added that the suspect had been involved in the business for between three and five years and made an estimated profit of RM50,000 per month, saying that he had been taken to the department’s headquarters for further action. — Bernama