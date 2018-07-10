Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 stable after heart bypass surgery

Ahmad Zakiyuddin complained of chest pain when attending an event at Kepala Batas at around noon last Thursday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 10 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who underwent a heart bypass surgery at the Penang Hospital (HPP) yesterday, is now in stable condition.

“The doctor said my father needs a lot of rest, sleep and privacy as part of the healing process. At the moment, it is not advisable for anyone to visit him at the ward,” said his son Muhammad Amin Ahmad Zakiyuddin via WhatsApp today.

He added that prayers of friends, as well as the public, were very much appreciated.

Last Thursday, Ahmad Zakiyuddin, 60, who is also Pinang Tunggal assemblyman, reportedly told his driver to send him to a private hospital in Bandar Perda, following a bout of illness.

He was later transferred to HPP’s Coronary Recovery Ward. — Bernama