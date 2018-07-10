Selangor police nab 166 for World Cup online betting

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the suspects were detained in 146 raids codenamed ‘Ops Soga 2018’ conducted within the state’s 16 police districts from June 15 to July 8. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Selangor police have arrested 166 people for their suspected involvement in syndicated online betting activities related to this year’s World Cup tournament.

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the suspects, aged from their early 20s to 50s, were detained in 146 raids codenamed ‘Ops Soga 2018’ conducted within the state’s 16 police districts from June 15 to July 8.

“A total of 146 investigation papers under the Betting Act 1953 has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said today.

Mazlan said the biggest seizure was at a counting centre in Bandar Damai Perdana, Kajang on June 30, where police seized 17 CPUs, 34 monitors, 34 keyboards, 34 computer mice and 14 mobile phones, and arrested 11 suspects.

Among the other items seized, including those found at the counting centre, were 171 mobile phones, four laptops and one modem.

“Our cash seizure from the 146 raids conducted statewide is only RM27,900 and this is because the bets were conducted online with users only having to log in to a certain website to place their bets through online banking.

“We believe the total betting amount is about RM1.2 million based on our analysis of the electronics confiscated and the credit limit allocated to those placing their bets,” he said.

Mazlan also did not rule out the possibility that organised crime groups were managing the betting syndicates and advised the public not to get involved in such activities.

“Selangor police will continue to intensify our operations as the tournament’s semi-finals take place this week,” he said.