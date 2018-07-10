Barnier says Brexit talks to resume Monday as scheduled

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 10 — EU-British talks are to resume Monday as scheduled with Britain’s new Brexit minister, Europe’s chief negotiator said, refusing to comment on political turmoil in London following twin dramatic cabinet resignations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was clinging to power today following the resignation of her foreign and Brexit ministers in protest at her strategy for leaving the European Union.

“I had with David Davis a frank and cordial relationship, and now I will work next Monday with this negotiator appointed by Mrs May,” Michel Barnier told AFP today after an appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Asked whether the British reshuffle reduces the chance of reaching a deal on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal by the October target, Barnier was tight-lipped.

“In any case, to conclude the negotiation will be difficult,” he said.

The EU negotiator refused to comment on the political crisis in London following the resignations of Davis, replaced by Brexit supporter Dominic Raab, and of foreign secretary Boris Johnson, replaced by health minister Jeremy Hunt.

May’s Conservative opponents could trigger a confidence vote against her if at least 48 MPs support it, but to actually force her from office 159 MPs would have to vote against her — a figure hardliners may not be able to reach.

“I don’t want to comment and never commented on the national political situation in the UK,” Barnier told AFP.

Neither did he comment on Johnson’s pronouncement in his resignation letter that the Brexit “dream is dying” and that Britain was headed for the “status of colony” of the EU under May’s leadership.

“I have never wanted to engage in polemics with him,” Barnier said of Johnson. “The time is so short, that I don’t want to lose time, we have to use time for negotiation with the UK,” he added. — AFP