Report: Macau police say PDRM’s statements on Jho Low not factual

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had said that the PDRM has not yet travelled to Macau to track down Low because they are awaiting a response from officials there. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Macau police have disputed the veracity of their Malaysian counterparts’ statements, after local authorities requested Macau and other countries for help locating financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

News portal Malaysiakini also reported the Macau Federal Police Department as saying that they did not openly reveal information on one’s entry and exit into the region.

“The Macau branch of China Interpol has received a request from the relevant country and has made a reply,” the Macau Federal Police Department was quoted saying in a statement.

“However, the person responsible for the relevant country’s national police force’s recent statements to the media regarding news about Macau is not in line with facts. The police force regrets this deeply.

“Following the provisions of the law, the police force does not openly reveal an individual’s entry and exit information,” it added.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said earlier today that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has not yet travelled to Macau to track down Low, who is wanted in investigations on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), because they are awaiting a response from officials there.

Fuzi said police have informed seven countries through the Interpol Red Notice to seek Low’s whereabouts. The countries are Hong Kong, Macau, India, Myanmar, China, Indonesia and UAE.

The police chief also said Hong Kong had informed PDRM that Low had left for Macau on a ferry.