Pakatan government need to protect, stand up for society’s most vulnerable — Suhakam

10 JULY — The resignation of the interim press secretary of the Youth and Sports Minister following backlash over his sexual orientation and/or LGBT non-discrimination activism is extremely troubling and makes the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) very uncomfortable, as Malaysia is supposed to ensure equality of its citizens under Article 8 of our Federal Constitution.

Suhakam finds it unfortunate that the Ministry of Youth and Sports caved into public pressure and did not take a principled stand on this matter, when it should have assessed and evaluated the Officer on his skills, qualifications, and ability to contribute to the Ministry and our country.

The Officer was instead deemed to be unfit for the position based solely on his sexual orientation, which is a characteristic completely irrelevant to job performance.

Suhakam is therefore concerned that this maybe a case of workplace and/or employment discrimination, which we regret seems to be continuing in the public and private sectors, which will result in job insecurity for LGBT people, making it difficult for them to provide for themselves and their dependants.

In relation to this, Suhakam wishes to highlight that it has received complaints from the LGBT community of violations of human rights including harassment and ill-treatment, sexual assault, denial of employment and education opportunities as well as medical treatment and workplace discrimination.

Suhakam accordingly regrets that the hangover of the past is still lingering among new leaders including the younger ones and hopes that the new government will find a way to develop a national conscience to protect society’s most vulnerable and to stand up for everyone while upholding principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Suhakam reiterates that all human beings which includes LGBT persons shall be provided access to among others, education, employment, housing and healthcare services without discrimination.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.