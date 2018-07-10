Mais: Underaged marriages in Selangor must have Shariah judge’s consent

Mais chairman Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi said Selangor had fixed the minimum age for marriage for men at 18 years, and 16 years for women. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Underaged marriages in Selangor can only be performed with the written consent and approval of the shariah judge in the state.

Chairman of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi said Selangor had fixed the minimum age for marriage for men at 18 years while for women, it is 16 years.

“The application for consent for underaged marriages must be filed by the parents or guardian, as well as by the child itself.

“When the application is heard, the shariah court will order the child to undergo counselling sessions conducted by the district Welfare Services Department,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that Muslim parents and guardians who want their underaged children to get married must make sure that they are physically and mentally ready.

In certain cases, he said, the court would order the child to undergo a medical examination and the report submitted to the court before consent is given for the marriage. — Bernama