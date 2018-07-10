‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Billy Dee Williams reportedly returning as Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams first played Lando Calrissian in the 1980 film, ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — After news of Keri Russell potentially joining the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, Billy Dee Williams is the latest name being tipped to star in the upcoming instalment. The actor is reportedly set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Billy Dee Williams voiced the Lando character in various cartoons and video games, it is 36 years since his last appearance in a Star Wars movie. The character — portrayed as a friend of Han Solo, as well as the original owner of the Millennium Falcon — made his debut appearance in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, then starred in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

A popular character in the sci-fi saga, Lando Calrissian returned to the franchise in its most recent film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, a spin-off released in May, directed by Ron Howard. The young Lando Calrissian was played by the actor Donald Glover, winning acclaim from fans.

Despite the disappointing box-office performance of the recent release, Star Wars: Episode IX, directed by JJ Abrams, is still eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise. Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver will all return, possibly with Keri Russell, who was recently rumoured to be joining the cast. Lucasfilm is scheduled to start production on Episode IX this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews