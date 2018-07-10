‘Spawn’: Jeremy Renner joins Jamie Foxx

Renner joins Jamie Foxx who was announced as the film’s lead actor. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Having appeared in three Avengers movies as Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner is adding another superhero arrow to his quiver, playing homicide detective and expert marksman Twitch in 2019’s comic book adaptation Spawn.

With Jamie Foxx announced to the film’s lead role, that of assassinated, reanimated secret agent Al Simmons, or Spawn, Jeremy Renner has been nominated to the position of police detective Twitch Williams.

The casting news means that production partners Blumhouse and McFarlane Films are now expected to name an additional lead actor to the role of Twitch’s NYPD partner, the rough and impulsive investigator Sam Burke.

Comic book illustrator Todd McFarlane, whose Venom is due through Columbia Pictures in October 2018, is making his feature-length directorial debut through Spawn, the antihero’s same-titled comic series having launched in 1992.

Following the box office successes of comic-book adaptations Deadpool and Logan, Spawn is likewise expected to stick an R-rated landing upon its 2019 arrival, much like Venom, Gambit, The New Mutants and the Hellboy reboot. — AFP-Relaxnews