Perform in-depth study before recognising UEC, says Rais Yatim

NILAI, July 10 — Recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in Malaysia requires an in-depth study, besides considering the interests of the Malays, the country’s majority ethnic group, says former sociocultural adviser to the government Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

He said the government should also consider the views of the Conference of Rulers on the implication UEC’s recognition would have towards the Malay Language, Islam, and Malay customs.

“I think that (recognising) the UEC is something big which touches on the core of civilization, the core of education and the core of our country’s values. Therefore, it requires an in-depth study first.

“This means it’s not something that can just be decided by the Cabinet, but rather requires input from scholars as well as social and community development experts in the country,” he told reporters after a lecture on youth leadership here today.

Rais said the government should also look at the origins of the UEC and its true purpose, as well as how it would affect the position of the Malay Language and Malaysia’s education system in general, moving forward.

“In addition, it is also necessary for the government to examine why it needs to be recognised. Is this something of interest to the majority, or to certain quarters with a vested interest in the future of a particular group,” he said. — Bernama