‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ nets JB Smoove for lead role

Published 27 minutes ago on 10 July 2018

JB Smoove attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 2018. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Curb Your Enthusiasm actor JB Smoove is joining Spider-Man: Far from Home in a leading but undisclosed role.

With Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man himself and Jake Gyllenhaal predicted to become bubble-helmeted villain Mysterio, JB Smoove is now being linked to Spider-Man: Far from Home but his purpose is as yet unknown.

Smoove, best known as a stand-up comedian and comic actor, played a recurring character for three seasons of hit sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm before joining the main cast in 2017’s comeback season nine.

His involvement in Spider-Man: Far from Home is timed to fit in with the 10th season of Curb..., and though Sony Pictures would not confirm the Spider-Man casting news, Deadline’s sources indicated he was being brought in for a leading role.

The June 2017 release Spider-Man: Homecoming leapt from a US$175 million (RM703.7 million) production budget to claim US$880 million in worldwide box office revenue, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of the year and Sony’s second highest grosser behind fifth placed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on US$961 million.

Spider-Man: Far from Home is set for a July 2019 launch, following the May 2019 release of an untitled ensemble Avengers film, itself a direct sequel to April 2018’s seemingly apocalyptic Avengers: Infinity War, providing an opportunity to resolve crucial story threads before Spider-Man heads off on a solo movie adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews

