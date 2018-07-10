‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ nets JB Smoove for lead role

JB Smoove attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — Curb Your Enthusiasm actor JB Smoove is joining Spider-Man: Far from Home in a leading but undisclosed role.

With Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man himself and Jake Gyllenhaal predicted to become bubble-helmeted villain Mysterio, JB Smoove is now being linked to Spider-Man: Far from Home but his purpose is as yet unknown.

Smoove, best known as a stand-up comedian and comic actor, played a recurring character for three seasons of hit sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm before joining the main cast in 2017’s comeback season nine.

His involvement in Spider-Man: Far from Home is timed to fit in with the 10th season of Curb..., and though Sony Pictures would not confirm the Spider-Man casting news, Deadline’s sources indicated he was being brought in for a leading role.

The June 2017 release Spider-Man: Homecoming leapt from a US$175 million (RM703.7 million) production budget to claim US$880 million in worldwide box office revenue, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of the year and Sony’s second highest grosser behind fifth placed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on US$961 million.

Spider-Man: Far from Home is set for a July 2019 launch, following the May 2019 release of an untitled ensemble Avengers film, itself a direct sequel to April 2018’s seemingly apocalyptic Avengers: Infinity War, providing an opportunity to resolve crucial story threads before Spider-Man heads off on a solo movie adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews