Pakistani accountant gets jail, RM50,000 fine and whipping for forgery

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A Pakistani accountant was sentenced to seven years and eight months’ jail, three strokes of the cane, and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today for involvement in illegal procurement of passport for other persons and for being in possession of various fake Malaysian Immigration Department stamps last February.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob passed the sentences on Abdullah Qayyum, 26, after he pleaded guilty to the two charges.

For the first charge, the man admitted to having procured two passports for two individuals from India and Philippine, at a fast food restaurant in Seri Gombak, Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves, here at 7.30pm on February 19.

The charge under Section 12(A) of the Passports Act 1966 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or five years’ jail, or both, if convicted.

Abdullah also admitted to the second charge of being in possession of fake stamps of Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department, Sultan Abu Bakar Complex Immigration Office and KLIA Immigration Office, as well as three fake Temporary Working Visit Pass stickers, and a fake I-Kad in the name of Pinto Riza, on the same day and at the same time and place.

For that, he was charged under Section 56(1A)(a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, read together with Section 55D of the same Act, which carries fine of between RM30,000 and RM100,000, maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court sentenced Abdullah to eight months’ jail and fine of RM50,000 for the charge under the Passports Act, and seven years’ jail and three strokes of the cane for the charge under the Immigration Act.

It also ordered the man to serve the jail sentences concurrently.

Last week, Abdullah through his lawyer sent a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking to reduce the 11 charges he faced to only two.

Before passing the sentence, Judge Wan Mohd Norisham said the accused was fortunate because his representation was allowed.

“These are serious offences. The accused had in his possession fake Immigration stamps and hence took away the rights of 16,000 Immigration personnel to perform their duties,” the judge said.

Prosecuting officer from the Immigration Department Mohd Khairul Amri Mohd Zainuddin prosecuted, while Abdullah was represented by lawyer Edwin Navis. — Bernama