Revenue Group’s IPO shares oversubscribed by over 11 times

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Cashless payment solutions provider Revenue Group Bhd’s initial public offering (IPO) has attracted a public oversubscription rate of 11.22 times.

In a statement on its behalf, M&A Securities Sdn Bhd said a total of 3,699 applications for 136.21 million new shares, valued at RM50.4 million, were received for the 11.14 million new shares made available for public subscription.

The 11.14 million new shares available for application by eligible directors and employees who have contributed to the group’s success have been fully subscribed.

In addition, the placement agent has confirmed that the 16.71 million new shares made available for private placement to identified investors had been fully placed out.

Revenue Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Ng Chee Siong, said this marked a positive beginning and provided a firm signal of the marketability of its shares and the underlying confidence in the company’s performance over the long haul.

Of the IPO gross proceeds of RM20.6 million, RM8.10 million is earmarked mainly for capital expenditure — to purchase about 9,000 new digital electronic data capture (EDC) terminals with the capability to accept quick response (QR) payments.

It will further use RM4.04 million to upgrade and enhance its flagship platform, revPAY, and recruit additional information technology personnel; RM2.5 million to repay bank borrowings; RM1.50 million for business expansion to Cambodia and Myanmar; RM1.77 million for general working capital requirements; and the remaining RM2.70 million to defray listing expenses for the IPO.

Revenue Group’s listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd is tentatively scheduled for July 18.

M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the exercise. — Bernama