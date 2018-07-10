Racial slur on Pos Laju tracking system stirs unhappiness in Johor

In a video, two women claimed that a Pos Laju employee had typed a racial slur into its online postal tracking system on June 25. — Picture courtesy of poslaju.com.my

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — A viralled video and snapshot, alleging that a Pos Laju employee was racially insensitive, has been circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp groups here for the past two days.

In the video, two women claimed that a Pos Laju employee had typed a racial slur into its online postal tracking system on June 25.

The 10-minute and 32-second video shows two women approaching a Pos Laju collection centre in Pos Malaysia’s building in Skudai and demanding to know who was responsible for the offensive word.

Earlier, the women went to other Pos Laju collection centres until they were told of the originating centre where the slur was allegedly entered into the online postal tracking system.

Upon checks, the video revealed, at the four-minute and five-second mark, a Pos Laju male member of staff in a yellow T-shirt being identified as the person who prepared the online postal tracking system.

A heated argument ensued with both women seeking an explanation from the staff, who was later identified as a 24-year-old from Muar.

The staff then gave in and apologised. However, the two women were still dissatisfied as they claimed that what he had done was wrong and should not have happened.

A heated argument broke out before the two women demanded for his identity card to take a snapshot.

Both women then left the collection centre shortly after that.

It could not be determined how the video first came to be shared.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru North police chief Mohd Taib Ahmad said no report was lodged on the matter.

“We have not received any reports by any complainants concerning the incident,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Pos Laju connects over 80 per cent of populated areas across the country.

The company currently has the widest network coverage and the largest courier fleet in Malaysia and is available at more than 1,000 outlets comprising of 704 Pos Malaysia outlets.

Of late, Pos Laju has come under heavy criticism, with many people complaining that its service had deteriorated.

It was reported on June 22 that Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the ministry was working to improve Pos Laju’s quality of service.