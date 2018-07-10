Kit Siang: DAP to work on penetrating non-Pakatan states

Lim said as a party for all Malaysians, DAP will cooperate with its component parties within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to ensure its success. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis are DAP’s new and third “front-line states” to bring about unity, justice, freedom and democracy in Malaysia, its veteran leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

But the incumbent Gelang Patah MP admitted that the third phase of the party’s “front line” campaign in the states would be more difficult and formidable as compared to Penang and Johor.

Lim said as a party for all Malaysians, DAP will cooperate with its component parties within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to ensure its success.

“DAP has State Assembly members in Pahang but none in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perlis.

“We will cooperate with the other three PH parties to ensure that we can succeed in ensuring that we not only have a PH Federal government, but also PH state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis in the future,” he said in a statement, today.

During his recent visit in Terengganu and Kelantan, Lim was pleased over the surge of support from the locals, which he said had caused a new “new political spectacle” overseeing the formation of four new branches in Terengganu and 17 new branches in Kelantan after the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9.

Citing Umno’s failure to gain support in Penang and losing about 10 per cent of the Malay popular vote in GE14, Lim said the Malay party’s poor performance was due to its failture to conduct an honest and sincere campaign based on truth and facts instead of indulging in a campaign of lies.

Back when DAP had announced Johor as the new “front line state” for the party’s cause, Lim said Umno had regarded it as a joke and a “mission impossible” as the state had always been seen as an Umno stronghold.

“However, the stars were kind to DAP and PH, and in the 2018 GE, the impossible happened, and PH toppled Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN) not only in Malaysia but also in Johor,” he said.

He said the party had taken 20 years before accomplishing the mission to have Penang as the “front-line state” in the battle for unity, justice, freedom and democracy in Malaysia in the 2008 general elections, forming the Pakatan Rakyat state government in Penang.

“BN did their worst in the past decade... to create the impression that the so-called ‘Chinese DAP’ Penang state government were oppressing and persecuting the Malays and Islam in Penang.

“This is why Gerakan and MCA continued to be completely wiped out unable to win even a single State Assembly seat in Penang. Umno in Penang did not do very much better. From 11 State Assembly seats in the 2008 GE, Umno was reduced to 10 seats in the 2013 GE and further slashed to two seats in the 2018 GE,” he said.