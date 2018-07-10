Police denied Rosmah’s request to identify seized items, say lawyers

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays a photo of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The police raids and seizures on properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s family were done in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s absence and she was not allowed to identify her belongings, lawyers representing the former prime minister’s wife said today.

Datuk Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram said the search list for the police raids on three locations at Pavilion Residences here was also not presented to Rosmah in person after the process.

“Prior to claiming, our client wants to first ascertain the items seized, and identify her belongings, as during the raids, items belonging to our client's daughter and son-in-law were also confiscated,” Rosmah’s lawyers said in a statement.

“This being the case, it is only fair that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor be given permission to identify her own personal belongings. We hope that the police will accord fairness to our client, and observe all due processes diligently,” they added.

Rosmah’s lawyers were responding to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who told Rosmah to file a formal request for the return of valuables impounded in investigations on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Lebanese jewellery maker Global Royalty Trading SAL sued Rosmah last month for the return of 44 pieces of loaned jewellery said to be worth at least RM59.8 million.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, the 44 pieces that the Lebanese jeweller is seeking to be returned were sent to Rosmah in February and included diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara; each costs between US$124,000 and US$925,000.

Rosmah’s lawyers said that the jewellery sent by Global Royalty to their client were for her viewing and not for purchase.