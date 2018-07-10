‘Peeping Tom’, who watched woman breastfeed at The Gardens mall, fined RM3,500

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A cook was fined RM3,500 in default five months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today when he was caught peeping at a woman breastfeeding her child at a shopping centre.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som sentenced Chow Chee Yeep, 32, after the accused pleaded guilty to the deliberate act of insulting the modesty of a 35-year-old woman by peeking at her while she was nursing her child.

He committed the act at the nursing room of The Gardens, Mid Valley here at 6.45pm, on July 7, under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a fine or imprisonment of up to five years or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

In the same court, an unemployed man, Muhammad Azim Naim Mohd Azmi, 27, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM1,000 in default a month’s jail after pleading guilty to stealing two T-shirts worth RM73.40. The accused paid the fine.

Muhammad Azim Naim committed the offence at a boutique at Pavilion, Jalan Bukit Bintang, here at 4.30pm on July 7, under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a fine or imprisonment of up to 10 years. — Bernama