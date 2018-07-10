Nine men slapped with RM1,000 fine each for Johor hospital brawl

Two men sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of individuals in an incident in front of the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s (HSI) emergency ward on June 29. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — Nine men were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to a charge of rioting and causing injury.

Magistrate Noor Aisyah Ahmad in sentencing the men, ordered them to pay the fine or face a two-month jail term.

They were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 34 of the same code which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years or fine, or both.

A. Haresh Kumar, 20; N. Mugenthan, 32; S. Nageshvaran, 28; US Kasavan, 20; S. Suriya Pragas, 32; N. Sanmugam, 32; B. Jieva, 28; G. Raja Rao, 32 and R. Chandramathan Rao, 24, were involved in a fight in front of the Evolution Entertainment Centre at Jalan Mutiara Emas 10/2, Mount Austin Park here, at 3.30am on June 29.

Meanwhile, in another courtroom here, three of the convicted men, Chandramathan, Kasavan and Mugenthan, were jointly charged with S. Ganapathiswaran, 32, and several others who are still at large, for being involved in a fight in front of the emergency ward at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, here.

They pleaded guilty to the offence. Magistrate Azureen Shahira Saufee Affandi in sentencing the four men instructed them to pay RM300 each, or serve one month in jail.

Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali and Muhammad Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution while S. Thina was counsel for Chandramathan. The others were unrepresented. — Bernama