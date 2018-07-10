MOF: LRT3 cost tripled to RM31b under Prasarana’s poor management

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng noted that Prasarana Malaysia previously secured a government guarantee for an RM10 billion bond facility to fund the Klang Valley project in 2015, but the government-owned public transportation company requested for an additional RM22 billion in government guarantee on March 30 this year to ensure funding to complete the project. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Ministry of Finance blamed Prasarana Malaysia today for poorly managing the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project that caused projected costs to triple from RM10 billion to RM31.45 billion.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng noted that Prasarana Malaysia previously secured a government guarantee for an RM10 billion bond facility to fund the Klang Valley project in 2015, but the government-owned public transportation company requested for an additional RM22 billion in government guarantee on March 30 this year to ensure funding to complete the project.

“The Ministry of Finance has already requested Prasarana to drastically review the cost of the project to ensure its viability.

“The Ministry of Finance will not support any additional funding required for the project unless the cost of the LRT3 project is significantly rationalised without compromising on the integrity of the rail network as well as the safety and the quality of service provided,” said Lim in a statement.

