MAHB records year’s highest passenger traffic growth in June

Passenger traffic at airports under Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) increased year-on-year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Passenger traffic at airports under Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), including the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA), increased 9.5 per cent year-on-year to 11.2 million in June, the highest growth for the year.

The airport operator attributed the high traffic to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday season as well as the two-week mid-term school break in the country.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MAHB said international and domestic sectors recorded a growth of 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

As for the first half of the year, passenger traffic registered a 5.2 per cent growth with 64.9 million passenger movements.

The international sector grew at a faster pace – 8.3 per cent – compared with the domestic one, which saw a 2.5 per cent growth, it said.

For the month under review, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Main Terminal and klia2 recorded a growth of 6.7 per cent and 12.5 per cent year-on-year respectively, while the Istanbul airport’s total passenger traffic rose by 9.1 per cent.

On the outlook, MAHB said airlines’ seat filings for the next six months showed a moderation for international traffic and an upswing in domestic travel for Malaysia.

“The anticipated increase in air travel leading to and post elections has been below expectation. Combined with moderated seat fillings, the growth for the next six months is expected to be moderate,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Istanbul SGIA’s passenger movements for the first half of this year grew by 12.4 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

“This growth momentum in Istanbul is likely to hold based on current market condition,” MAHB said, noting that last month, Emirates began five-weekly flights from Dubai while Turkish budget airline Pegasus started daily flights to Dammam, Saudi Arabia. — Bernama