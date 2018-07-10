That’s in the past, DAP’s Loke says about Cabinet line-up grumbles

Loke said that the matter was in the past and DAP has come to terms with the decision. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Leaving out Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming from the Cabinet is Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s prerogative, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said today amid dissatisfaction from some party members.

Loke, who is also transport minister, said that the matter was in the past and the party has come to terms with the decision.

“It’s okay, that is in the past, appointments have been made, the Cabinet list has been announced,” he told reporters here.

“So, we have accepted the full appointment of the PM.”

News portal Malaysiakini reported that DAP lawmakers and members who attended a recent retreat expressed disgruntlement with Dr Mahathir’s final decision on Cabinet ministers.

According to the report, Sabah, Sarawak and Perak DAP were unhappy that they were excluded from the line-up of ministers despite being promised a post prior to the 14th general election.

Denying that Dr Mahathir was the sole decision-maker in the appointment of ministers, Loke said it was the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition chairman’s prerogative to appoint ministers after consultation with PH component parties.

“Everybody knows it is the prerogative of the PM to appoint his Cabinet but after consultation with the component parties of (Pakatan) Harapan,” he said.

“So we respect that process.”

DAP, which is the second biggest PH party with 42 parliamentary seats, is currently represented in Cabinet by six ministers and six deputy ministers.