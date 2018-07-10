Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar in line with other emerging market currencies and supported by strengthening crude oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note finished at 4.0200/0250 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.0250/0300.

The dealer said firmer crude oil prices, which saw the benchmark Brent crude oil continue hovering above US$79 (RM317) per barrel as of 6.19pm today, lifted sentiment for the ringgit.

“This is because a higher crude oil price could improve the country's oil and gas revenue,” the dealer said.

However, the dealer said the next focus will be on the outcome of Bank Negara Malaysia's Monetary Policy Committee meeting on July 11, 2018, particularly the decision on the overnight policy rate.

At the close, the local unit traded higher against a basket of currencies.

The ringgit appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9613/9665 from 2.9731/9772 and rose against the euro to 4.7118/7189 from 4.7366/7437 yesterday.

It improved against the British pound to 5.3233/3319 from 5.3681/3756 and advanced versus the yen to 3.6128/6183 from 3.6439/6487 previously. — Bernama